Evans secured all four targets for 42 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Evans was a distant second in receiving yardage to Chris Godwin and turned in what can only be termed a disappointing outing overall considering he was facing a Steelers secondary decimated by injury. The veteran star has been now been held to four catches in back-to-back games, and his receiving yardage has dwindled in each of those contests after he produced a season-best 103-yard tally in the Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. Evans will aim to bounce back to his usual level of production when the Buccaneers tangle with the Panthers on the road in Week 7.