Evans secured all four targets for 42 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Evans was a distant second in receiving yardage to Chris Godwin and turned in what can only be termed a disappointing outing overall considering he was facing a Steelers secondary decimated by injury. The veteran star has been now been held to four catches in back-to-back games, and his receiving yardage has dwindled in each of those contests after he produced a season-best 103-yard tally in the Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. Evans will aim to bounce back to his usual level of production when the Buccaneers tangle with the Panthers on the road in Week 7.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Four catches in win•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Monster game in return•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Reinstated following suspension•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: One-game suspension upheld•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Decision to come Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Appeal to be heard Tuesday•