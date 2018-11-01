Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Limited in practice Thursday
Evans (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
After he was seen limping near the end of the Buccaneers' Week 8 loss in Cincinnati, Evans has some work to do to gain clearance to play Sunday at Carolina. Friday's injury report could clarify as much, but there's a possibility he'll enter the weekend with a designation in tow.
