Evans (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Evans continues to feel the aftereffects of hurting his ankle Week 7, but despite logging a pair of capped sessions ahead of a Week 8 matchup with the Ravens last Thursday, he still earned a typical snap share (94 percent) and hauled in six of 11 targets for 123 yards. His practice limitations this week likely are precautionary, but his status nonetheless will be monitored to ensure he's able to play Sunday against the Rams.
