Evans (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
Back-to-back limited practices put Evans ahead of where he was last week. He logged just one limited session leading up to Tampa Bay's win over Washington, ultimately catching six passes for 119 yards while playing 84 percent of defensive snaps. There's little reason to think he'd miss the game against New Orleans this Sunday, hoping to remedy his poor track record against the Saints. Evans has averaged only 51.4 yards per game in 13 career matchups, struggling against top CB Marshon Lattimore the past couple seasons.
