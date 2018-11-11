Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Limited to 51 yards in loss
Evans caught three of six passes for 51 yards during Sunday's 16-3 loss to Washington.
Evans made a couple of highlight-reel catches Sunday, including a falling 23-yard completion in the third quarter that required Evans to go back across his body for the grab. Still, Sunday ended with Evans being held under 60 yards for the fourth time in six games. Although there are two really nice performances sandwiched in between, the star receiver has scored just once after finding the end zone in three straight contests to start the season. Tampa Bay figures to keep pushing the ball downfield, and considering Evans is the team's most-targeted option by a sizable margin, it's probably worth riding it out with him. Next up in Week 11 is an average Giants pass defense giving up 244 yards per game.
