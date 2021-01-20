Evans (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.
The same applies to Chris Godwin (hip/quad) and Ronald Jones (finger/calf), with Greg Auman of The Athletic suggesting that the trio's listed limitations can be viewed as carry-over from last week. Evans logged limited practices in advance of this past Sunday's divisional-round win over the Saints, but ended up approaching the contest minus an injury designation.
