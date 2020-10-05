Evans (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's walk-through practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
A sprained right ankle that the wideout suffered in Sunday's win over the Chargers is the culprit, now it remains to be seen if he's able to recover in time to suit up Thursday night against Chicago. With Monday being used as a recovery day for many of the Bucs' banged-up players, what Evans is able to do on the field Tuesday should shed more light on his Week 5 status.
