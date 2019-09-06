Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Listed as questionable with illness

Evans (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice Friday.

Coach Bruce Arians expects Evans to regain his health by Sunday, but the story nonetheless merits tracking prior to the Bucs' 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. The weather forecast doesn't look great if he's still a bit under the weather, with the Sunday high in Tampa Bay estimated at 87 degrees Fahrenheit.