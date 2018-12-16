Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Lone bright spot in loss
Evans brought in four of nine targets for 121 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-12 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
The catch rate left something to be desired, but Evans managed a highly appealing stat line from a fantasy standpoint. Over half of his production came on a 64-yard reception on a broken play, which helped lead to his seventh 100-yard effort of the season. The 25-year-old was kept out of the end zone again, however, and he 's now gone four consecutive games without a touchdown. He'll look to build on Sunday's effort versus a stingy Cowboys secondary in Week 16.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Leads pass catchers in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Makes four catches•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Second consecutive stellar effort•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Eclipses century mark in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Limited to 51 yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Cleared to face Washington•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15