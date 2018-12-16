Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Lone bright spot in loss

Evans brought in four of nine targets for 121 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-12 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

The catch rate left something to be desired, but Evans managed a highly appealing stat line from a fantasy standpoint. Over half of his production came on a 64-yard reception on a broken play, which helped lead to his seventh 100-yard effort of the season. The 25-year-old was kept out of the end zone again, however, and he 's now gone four consecutive games without a touchdown. He'll look to build on Sunday's effort versus a stingy Cowboys secondary in Week 16.