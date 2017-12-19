Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Long touchdown in loss
Evans caught five of eight targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.
Evans was frustrated by two offensive pass interference calls on him -- one of which negated a deep touchdown -- but made up for those by rising above two defenders for a 42-yard score during the third quarter. In doing so, Evans found pay dirt for the first time since Week 7. Although he's been inconsistent lately, and is yet to top 100 yards in a game this season, Evans at least enters his Week 16 matchup with the Panthers coming off his best performance in a while.
