Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Looking impressive early in camp

Evans made an impressive catch down the middle on a play-action throw from Jameis Winston in Sunday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The Pro Bowler would have had a sure touchdown had it been a game situation, as the defense bit hard on Winston's fake handoff to second-round pick Ronald Jones III, which left Evans wide open in the post. The towering target has also looked good while snagging throws from Ryan Fitzpatrick, with Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reporting that he made a particularly nice grab during Saturday's session against cornerback Ryan Smith, and Scott Smith of the team's official site noting that the two also victimized Smith in Friday's practice with a perfectly placed ball down the sideline to Evans' outside shoulder. The chemistry between Fitzpatrick and Evans is certainly encouraging, given the former's starting role for at least the first three games of the season in the wake of Winston's suspension.