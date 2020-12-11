Coach Bruce Arians said Evans (hamstring) is "fine" and looked good at Friday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Evans might still be listed on the final injury report, but it sounds like the Bucs expect him to play. Fantasy owners should still keep an eye on the situation, as Evans has a history of hamstring injuries and was held out from Thursday's practice.
