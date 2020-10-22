Evans (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Both Evans and Chris Godwin (hamstring) have now had their reps capped in consecutive practices to begin Week 7, but head coach Bruce Arians hasn't suggested that either receiver is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game against the Raiders. After scoring at least one touchdown in each of the Buccaneers' first five games, Evans' streak came to an end in last week's 38-10 win over the Packers while Arians leaned on a run-heavy attack in the blowout. He finished the day with just two targets across his 51 offensive snaps, managing one 10-yard reception.