Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Makes four catches
Evans caught four of six targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Panthers.
Evans received one of his lowest target counts of the season and did little of note outside his long gain of 20 yards. He came in having topped the 100-yard mark in two straight, so this dull performance in a seemingly inviting matchup will be frustrating on fantasy owners counting on the big wideout. Evans also failed to reach the end zone again and has now done so just once over his last five games. He'll look to get back on track in what should be a high-scoring matchup with the Saints next Sunday.
