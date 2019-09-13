Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Makes four grabs in win
Evans (illness) brought in four of eight targets for 61 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Evans did manage to bump up his numbers from his lackluster 2-28 Week 1 line, but he still had a pedestrian catch rate and also failed to haul in a catchable first-half would-be touchdown. The Buccaneers' presumptive No. 1 receiver has had a bit of a ragged start to this 2019 campaign, and an illness that plagued him leading up to the opener likely had a role in his underwhelming numbers against the 49ers. Evans has been out-targeted by fellow wideout Chris Godwin by a 15-13 margin over the first pair of contests, but he'll look to put together his first breakout effort of the season at the expense of the Giants in a Week 3 matchup a week from Sunday.
