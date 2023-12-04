Evans caught seven of 12 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Panthers.

The future Hall of Famer produced the longest TD of his career in the third quarter, taking a Baker Mayfield pass 75 yards to the house. With the big performance, Evans has reached 1,000 receiving yards for the 10th straight season, something only Jerry Rice has done in NFL history. Evans has also scored double-digit touchdowns for the fifth time, and the 30-year-old wideout isn't slowing down -- his 9.8 yards per target is his best mark since 2019. With the Bucs still in the mix for the NFC South crown, Evans will try to make an impact again in Week 14 versus a Falcons secondary he posted a 6-82-1 line against in Week 7.