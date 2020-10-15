Evans (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
After the session, Evans told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that he's "definitely feeling better" after last Thursday's loss at Chicago. "Still some soreness, but nothing I can't play through." Evans' ability to get on the field bodes well for his upcoming availability, and he may have Chris Godwin (hamstring) at his side after his teammate logged a second consecutive limited session Thursday. Meanwhile, Scotty Miller (hip/groin) also had LP next to his name, and Justin Watson (chest) continued to practice in full.