Evans brought in one of three targets for a three-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday.

On an evening where the Buccaneers passing game cooled off significantly, Evans tied a season-low figure in receptions while just exceeding his low-water mark in catches. However, the multi-time Pro Bowler at least made his one reception count, as it allowed Tampa Bay to overcome a 6-3 second-quarter deficit. Evans didn't appear to show any limitations with respect to the hyperextended knee he'd suffered back in Week 17, and he'll look to bounce back with a much more productive environment in what will admittedly be some challenging weather at Lambeau Field during next Sunday's NFC Championship Game.