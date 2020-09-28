Evans secured both of his targets for a pair of one-yard touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Evans was uncharacteristically quiet from a cumulative statistical standpoint, but the fact both his receptions went for touchdowns rewarded fantasy managers nevertheless. Evans' receiving yardage tally was naturally an outlier, highly unlikely to come close to repeating itself this season. Additionally, the 27-year-old already has four touchdowns on the campaign, and the level of trust that clearly already exists between him and Brady should continue to pay handsome fantasy dividends throughout the remainder of the campaign. Evans will look to continue finding the end zone while offering more production in receptions and receiving yardage against the Chargers in a Week 4 battle, a game that Chris Godwin (hamstring) notably could miss after he exited Sunday's game early.