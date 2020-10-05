Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Evans is set to receive medical evaluation after suffering a right ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Chargers, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arians said Evans is "as tough as they come," and that the star wideout was on "a leg and a half" while playing through his injury Sunday. Evans managed to surpass the 100-yard mark and score despite being injured early, so there's reason to be optimistic that he could continue to play through the issue without missing time, but Thursday's upcoming contest against the Bears leaves only a short window for rest. Greg Auman of The Athletic reports that the Buccaneers should disclose more medical information Tuesday.