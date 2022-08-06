Evans (hamstring) is considered day-to-day and should be able to play soon, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

This is a gigantic sigh of relief for fantasy managers and the Bucs as Evans' hamstring injury could have been far more serious. The big-bodied target has a long history with hamstring issues, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the veteran eased back into training camp. Still, it seems all but certain at this point that Evans' regular season status shouldn't be impacted by this particular injury.