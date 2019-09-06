Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Misses practice with illness

Evans missed Friday's practice due to an illness, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The end-of-week timing isn't great, but coach Bruce Arians expects Evans to be fine for Sunday's game against the 49ers. It remains to be seen if the Bucs will list the wide receiver as 'questionable' on their final injury report Friday afternoon.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories