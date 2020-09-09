Evans was held out of practice Wednesday, with coach Bruce Arians saying the wide receiver is day-to-day due to a soft tissue injury, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

This is the first report of any issue for Evans this summer, and the timing is cause for concern even if the Buccaneers don't think it's a serious injury. The wideout has some history of hamstring and groin injuries, including a three-game absence to close out last season. Another update should be available Wednesday afternoon when the Bucs release their initial injury report for Sunday's game in New Orleans.