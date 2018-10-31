Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Misses practice with knee injury
Evans was held out of Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, Carmen Vitali of buccaneers.com reports.
Evans limped off the field late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 37-34 loss to Cincinnati, finishing with six catches for 179 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. There hasn't been anything to suggest he's dealing with a serious injury, but it's something we'll need to watch closely throughout the rest of the week. An absence for Sunday's game at Carolina would free up more snaps for Chris Godwin and DeSean Jackson in an offense directed by Ryan Fitzpatrick. Each of Evans' four touchdowns this season have come from Fitzpatrick, but the 25-year-old wideout has also been productive with Jameis Winston under center.
