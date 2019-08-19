Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Misses practice

Evans (leg) didn't practice Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The report notes that the wideout didn't finish practice Sunday, so Evans' status for this Friday's preseason tilt against the Browns will need to be monitored in the coming days. Evans was on the field for just nine snaps in last week's preseason win over Miami.

