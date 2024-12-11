Evans (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Evans continues to be bothered by a hamstring issue that sidelined him Weeks 8-10, but he's been able to play through it over the last three contests, accounting for 17 catches (on 23 targets) for 255 yards and one touchdown. He's clearly the centerpiece of the Buccaneers' passing game when he's available, but his status now will be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to play Sunday at the Chargers.