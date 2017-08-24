Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Missing another practice
Evans (undisclosed) isn't practicing Thursday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Evans was also held out of Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed injury that coach Dirk Koetter doesn't believe to be serious. The fourth-year wideout may be held out of Saturday's exhibition against Cleveland, but there's been nothing to suggest his Week 1 status is in jeopardy. Evans has already had a busy preseason, catching nine of 13 targets for 115 yards in two games.
