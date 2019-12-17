Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Missing first practice of Week 16
Evans (hamstring) isn't participating in Wednesday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Buccaneers haven't ruled Evans out for the season since he strained his hamstring in the Week 14 win over the Colts, but he's now missed four consecutive practices and may be trending toward a second straight missed game Saturday against the Texans. With Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Scott Miller (hamstring) also spectators at practice to begin the week, the Buccaneers could be forced to rely heavily on Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson as their starting wideouts versus Houston.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Officially ruled out•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Not being considered for IR•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Likely done for 2019•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Deemed 'very doubtful' for Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: MRI coming Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Season potentially over•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
12/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the best Waiver Wire picks for Week 16, going position-by-position...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Waivers: Winning replacements
We're dealing with more big-name absences ahead of the Fantasy championships in Week 16. Here's...
-
Week 16 RB Preview: Vikings mess
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 16, including projections from Heath...
-
Week 16 QB Preview: Sit Rodgers
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 16, including his top DFS play.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...