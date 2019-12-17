Play

Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Missing first practice of Week 16

Evans (hamstring) isn't participating in Wednesday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Buccaneers haven't ruled Evans out for the season since he strained his hamstring in the Week 14 win over the Colts, but he's now missed four consecutive practices and may be trending toward a second straight missed game Saturday against the Texans. With Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Scott Miller (hamstring) also spectators at practice to begin the week, the Buccaneers could be forced to rely heavily on Breshad Perriman and Justin Watson as their starting wideouts versus Houston.

