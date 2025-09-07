Evans brought in five of eight targets for 51 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Evans recorded team-high catch and target totals while finishing second in receiving yards to rookie position mate Emeka Egbuka. However, it was the latter and Bucky Irving who ended up on the receiving end of Baker Mayfield's three touchdown passes, leaving Evans with a solid but relatively muted season-opening line. The perennial Pro Bowler could be due for an even bigger workload in a Week 2 road showdown against the Texans on Monday night, Sept. 15.