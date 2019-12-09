Buccaneers' Mike Evans: MRI coming Monday
Evans is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday as the Buccaneers look to determine the severity of the right hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Colts, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The Buccaneers seem to be bracing for bad news on Evans' tests, as coach Bruce Arians said after Sunday's game that he would be "shocked" if the wideout is ready to play before Week 17, per Laine. Evans at least made an impact for fantasy managers before departing in the first quarter with the hamstring injury, which he tweaked while outrunning Colts cornerback Pierre Desir on a 61-yard touchdown reception. Second-year receiver Justin Watson stepped up the most following Evans' exit, finishing with five grabs on eight targets for 59 yards and his first career touchdown.
