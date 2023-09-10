Evans and the Buccaneers did not come to terms on a contract extension before Evans' Saturday deadline, Jay Glazer reported on the Fox Sunday morning pregame show.

Evans is a free agent after the season, just turned 30 and is now playing with Baker Mayfield instead of Tom Brady as his quarterback. If he does indeed hit free agency next offseason, he may encounter a similar scenario to DeAndre Hopkins, where he finds the market for his services isn't quite what he expected it to be.