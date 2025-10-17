Buccaneers' Mike Evans: No practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evans (hamstring) didn't practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The report notes that Evans may just be getting the day off for maintenance before returning to practice Saturday. He was a limited participant Thursday, making his first practice appearance of any kind since straining his left hamstring in a Week 3 win over the Jets. There's risk of a game-day decision, which would be all the more difficult for fantasy managers with Evans and the Bucs playing on Monday this week (at Detroit).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Practices in limited capacity•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Likely to practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Optimism for practice this week•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Ruled out•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Remains spectator for practice•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Sitting out Wednesday•