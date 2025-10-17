Evans (hamstring) didn't practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The report notes that Evans may just be getting the day off for maintenance before returning to practice Saturday. He was a limited participant Thursday, making his first practice appearance of any kind since straining his left hamstring in a Week 3 win over the Jets. There's risk of a game-day decision, which would be all the more difficult for fantasy managers with Evans and the Bucs playing on Monday this week (at Detroit).