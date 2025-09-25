Evans (hamstring) was a non-participant at practice Thursday.

Evans limped off the field in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's game against the Jets and was quickly ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Evans was expected to undergo an MRI, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the veteran wide receiver was in line to be sidelined for multiple weeks. Kicking off Week 4 prep with back-to-back DNPs implies that Evans is destined to be ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Eagles, which the Buccaneers may do once they post their final practice report of the week Friday.