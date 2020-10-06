Evans (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The absence from Evans marks his second in as many days due to a right ankle sprain. Despite the injury, he racked up seven catches (on eight targets) for 122 yards and one touchdown this past Sunday versus the Chargers. He'll have one more opportunity to practice before the Bucs tab Evans with a designation for Thursday's game at Chicago.
