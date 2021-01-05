Evans (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

On the plus side, Evans, who suffered a hyperextended knee this past Sunday, avoided structural damage and was on the field for Tuesday's walk-through. At this stage it's too early to know if the wideout will be available for Saturday's playoff opener against Washington, but coach Bruce Arians noted Tuesday that he's hopeful on that front.