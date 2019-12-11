Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Not being considered for IR
Coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that the Buccaneers have no plans to place Evans on injured reserve, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Evans underwent an MRI on Tuesday, the results of which have yet to be disclosed, but Arians affirmed Wednesday that the star wideout is dealing with a hamstring strain and hearkened back to him working through a similar issue in June. It was reported Monday that Evans is considered 'very doubtful' to suit up Week 15 against the Lions, but the Buccaneers appear to be holding out hope for the 26-year-old to progress quickly in his recovery and return to the lineup during the final two games of the season. Should Evans suffer any setbacks in his recovery, his candidacy for IR could be reconsidered. In any case, Chris Godwin will serve as the go-to No. 1 option in Tampa Bay's aerial attack as long as Evans remains sidelined, while Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson and Scott Miller (hamstring) could play expanded depth roles.
