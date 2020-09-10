Evans (hamstring) wasn't spotted on the field during the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Instead, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times notes that Evans worked outside on the field with team trainer Bobby Slater, while the Bucs' healthy players practiced indoors. With that in mind, Evans is poised to go down as a non-participant in practice for the second day in a row, leaving his availability for Sunday's season opener at New Orleans uncertain. Head coach Bruce Arians suggested that Evans could end up being a game-time call for the Week 1 matchup, but the wideout's activity (or lack thereof) in Friday's session should provide more insight into whether he's trending toward active or inactive status.