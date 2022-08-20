Evans (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Tennessee, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Evans and Russell Gage (leg) suffered injuries in training camp, while Chris Godwin is in the late stages of an ACL rehab and Julio Jones is being rested. It's a nice opportunity for Tampa's depth receivers, though none will get much playing time during the regular season if the top four guys can manage to stay relatively healthy.
