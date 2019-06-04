Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Not practicing Tuesday
Evans did not participate in practice Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Tuesday kicked off the first day of the team's mandatory minicamp, and Evans' absence is somewhat surprising given that he was been healthy all offseason. It's unclear exactly what sort of injury he is dealing with, but chances are it's a minor ailment.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Helps team create cap space•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Excited about working with Arians•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Wraps up season in strong fashion•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Finds end zone late in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Rare bright spot in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Leads pass catchers in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 100-91
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 100-91 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 110-101
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 101-110 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 120-111
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 120-111 in our consensus...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, analysis
Dave Richard has revealed his 2019 Fantasy dynasty rookie rankings.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...