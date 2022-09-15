Evans (calf) wasn't on the field for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

In addition to Evans, Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) were also absent from practice, an indication that all three receivers will be listed as non-participants on Thursday's report. Godwin is already presumed to be unavailable for Sunday's game in New Orleans, but the statuses of Evans and Jones are murkier and could be determined by what either wideout is able to do in the team's final practice of the week Friday. On a positive note, Russell Gage -- who missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury -- was back on the field Thursday.