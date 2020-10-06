Evans (ankle) wasn't present at the portion of Tuesday's walk-through open to the media, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

If he indeed doesn't take the field Tuesday, it'll mark Evans' second DNP of Week 5 prep. He toughed out a sprained right ankle this past Sunday against the Chargers, reeling in seven of eight passes for 122 yards and one touchdown. Ultimately, he doesn't necessarily have to practice in order to play Thursday at Chicago, but he still technically has two chances to do so before the Bucs release their final injury of the week Wednesday.