Coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Evans (hamstring) will not practice this week, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Evans and teammate Russel Gage (leg) will both refrain from participating in joint practices with the Titans this week. The Buccaneers' top priority will be to let Evans rest up and get healthy for Week 1, but with Chris Godwin (knee) also working his way back from an ACL injury, it's notable that the team remains without most of its top pass-catchers in practice.
