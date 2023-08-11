Evans isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason contest against the Steelers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Both Evans and Chris Godwin aren't suiting up for the Buccaneers' exhibition opener, meaning Russell Gage, Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and David Moore, among others, will be the wide receivers available to the offense. Evans' next chance for some preseason action will arrive Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Jets.