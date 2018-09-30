Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Notches six receptions in loss

Evans brought in six of nine targets for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Evans' catch total drew even with Adam Humphries for the team lead, but given the blowout defeat, it was a rather hollow accomplishment. However, the 2014 first-round pick continues to undoubtedly please fantasy owners -- especially in PPR formats -- as he has no fewer than six receptions in any contest and has already logged a whopping 39 targets while scoring in all but Sunday's loss. With Jameis Winston having played the second half against the Chicago and likely to regain his starting job following a Week 5 bye, Evans will seek to revive his traditionally strong connection with the quarterback against the Falcons in Week 6.