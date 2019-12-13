Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Officially ruled out
Evans (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Detroit, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Evans wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week and is also in danger of missing the final two games of the season. Coach Bruce Arians said the team hasn't considered a move to injured reserve, but the discussion should come up soon if Evans doesn't display tangible progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Breshad Perriman, Justin Watson, Scott Miller and Cameron Brate are viable candidates to pick up some of Evans' vacated snaps, while Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard already have full plates from a playing-time perspective but could be in line for a few extra targets. Fantasy mangers shouldn't bank on having Evans back in the lineup for Week 16 or 17.
