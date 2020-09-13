Evans (hamstring) could have a limited snap count but is expected to play Sunday against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 27-year-old was considered doubtful after practicing as a limited participant Friday, but he was upgraded to questionable on Saturday's injury report. Evans likely will still need to be officially cleared via a pregame workout, but the team is apparently optimistic he'll be able to play in the season opener.

