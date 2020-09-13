Evans (hamstring) could have a limited snap count but is expected to play Sunday against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 27-year-old was considered doubtful after practicing as a limited participant Friday, but he was upgraded to questionable on Saturday's injury report. Evans likely will still need to be officially cleared via a pregame workout, but the team is apparently optimistic he'll be able to play in the season opener.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Called 'doubtful' for Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Takes part in Friday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Not partaking in practice•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Could be game-time call Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Misses practice with injury•