Evans (collarbone) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Falcons, though he's in line to play and is expected to be on a "pitch count" with his snaps, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Evans' availability won't be confirmed until Tampa Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but he looks poised to play for the first time since Week 7 after the Buccaneers activated him from injured reserve Wednesday. Though the 32-year-old wideout didn't take full contact at any point since having his 21-day practice window opened last Wednesday, the Buccaneers feel comfortable enough with how he's recovered from a broken clavicle to clear him for game action. As Fowler notes, Evans probably won't play his usual complement of snaps, but Tampa Bay plans to have him on the field for its most important downs. If Evans escapes Thursday's contest without incident, he should be ready to handle a fuller workload Week 16 at Carolina.