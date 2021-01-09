Evans (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's wild-card game against Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bucs likely won't make things official until closer to 8:15 p.m. ET, but it looks as if the star wide receiver is expected to play in the pivotal playoff game. Evans practiced just once this week after injuring his left knee early in the Bucs' Week 17 win over the Falcons.

