The NFL upheld Evans' one-game suspension Wednesday, with the receiver set to serve the ban Sunday against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Evans was handed the suspension as a result of his Week 2 altercation with the Saints' Marshon Lattimore, and after an unsuccessful appeal, the four-time Pro Bowler will be sidelined for Week 3. The Buccaneers could also be without Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) this weekend, prompting the team to sign Cole Beasley to the practice squad to provide depth behind Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden and Kaylon Geiger.