Evans secured his only target for 31 yards during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Evans surprisingly saw as many targets as Tyler Johnson, offensive lineman Joe Haeg, Tanner Hudson and Ronald Jones, but he still found a way to make an impact in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl win. Evans' one reception served as a game-long catch for the Buccaneers, and he also drew a critical pass interference penalty late in the first half that put the ball at the Chiefs' nine-yard line and set up a one-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Antonio Brown. Despite the relatively quiet finish to his team's title run, Evans and Brady quickly developed rapport this season and the sixth-year wideout finished with a solid 70-1,006-13 line over 15-plus games during the regular campaign. Assuming the future Hall of Fame quarterback returns in 2021, Evans could be in for an even better campaign.